LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said on Saturday ‘Charter of Economy’ with the opposition did not mean that the process of accountability would stop.

Talking to MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders and other party workers from Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushaab and other districts here, he said Asad Umar had neither conflict with the government or the party nor his point of view on the budget in the Assembly was against the party policy, as “we believe in freedom of speech and accommodate differences of opinion with open heart.”

He added that there was no space for deal or ‘Dheel’ (leniency) in PM Imran Khan’s dictionary and no one should expect it from the government as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was supposed to protect the interest of people.

The PML-N and PPP had filed suits against each other, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not taking vengeance from anyone, he said and mentioned that NAB was also arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf people but the party was not protesting against it because “we believe in across the board accountability.”

In order to fulfil promise of providing clean drinking water to people of Punjab, the provincial government established Punjab Aab e Pak Authority and allocated Rs 8billion for this purpose in the budget, he said.

“We are planning to generate Rs 3 billion in Punjab by investing and promoting religious tourist places of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Hindus,” he added.

No doubt Pakistan was faced with economic challenges but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would manage to recover it from crisis.

If the opposition was serious in eradication of corruption, it must not obstruct smooth process of accountability, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to his slogan ‘Do Nahi Aik Pakistan’ because he wanted to improve living standard of the common man.