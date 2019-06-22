Share:

LAHORE-Alhamra Arts Council paid a shining and magnificent tribute to the famous singer Attaullah Esa Kheilvi today.

Lahore Arts Council arranged a colourful evening for the veteran singer in which people from different walks of life were invited including writers, journalists and people from the media fraternity.

Attaullah Khan Esa khailvi sang some of his celebrated numbers, likewise “ Payar Nal Na Sahi” “Allah tou’n Daro Ji” Aoo To Kabhi Dekho To Zara” ‘Sab Maya Hai’ and his most famous song “Qameez Teri Kali” and received standing ovation from the people sitting in the hall.

Speaking on the occasion, LAC, Director Arts & Culture, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said: “We are truly thankful to Attaullah Khan Esa khailvi (Lala) who honored us with his presence in this tributary event. We are very happy to see him smiling and healthy.”

LAC, Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said: “Civilized nations always remembered their national icons and also promote cultural activities to enhance socio-cultural values in their society. Attaullah Khan Esa khailvi is our national pride who did a lot for music and his country we are truly thankful to him to be with us”.