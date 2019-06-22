Share:

MUZFFARGARH - An awareness seminar was held in Livestock Department on proper use of biotex in animal treatment here the other day.

The seminar was held by District Livestock Department on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar.

Dr Asif Naz Jah, District Livestock Officer, presided over the seminar. The participants shared their knowledge. Dr Hayatullah, in charge Diagnostic Laboratory, briefed the sampling process from animals and their preservation. At the end, Dr Asif Naz Jah thanked the participants and promised to hold such seminars in future. Veterinaries, livestock growers, cattle farmers and media persons participated in the seminar.