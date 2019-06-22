Share:

LOS ANGELES -Bebe Rexha doesn’t ‘’give bother about trolls on the Internet after they criticised her for being ‘’tubby’’ on an Instagram post.

The 29-year-old singer took to social media to slam her critics who called her ‘’tubby’’ in response to a picture of herself on stage which she posted on Instagram, claiming nobody has a right to judge her unless they look ‘’completely perfect’’ themselves.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ‘’To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it.

‘’Unless you are completely perfect you have no right to talk about anybody else’s body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you.