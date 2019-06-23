Share:

MANCHESTER - West Indies’ World T20 2016 final hero Carlos Brathwaite once again proved his worth on the world stage as he showcased an exemplary display of ball-striking and threatened to engineer a remarkable victory for his team. All hope was lost when West Indies lost their 7th wicket at a total of 164 but Brathwaite kept WI alive till the very last moment.

At one stage West Indies were cruising at 142/2 in the 23rd over but Lockie Ferguson’s dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer (54) and Jason Holder (0) off successive deliveries triggered a collapse which ultimately laid the foundation for West Indies’ downfall.

Opener Chris Gayle took the responsibility for his team early on, with a counter-attacking 87 off 84 balls and stitched together a 122-run partnership with Hetmyer for the 3rd wicket. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4/22 as Carlos Brathwaite, who made 101 off just 82 balls, was the only other recognized batsman to have scored in double digits for West Indies.

Brathwaite did rekindle hopes of a come-from-behind victory for WI as he added 47 and 34 runs respectively with Kemar Roach (14) and Sheldon Cottrell (15) after the fall of the 7th wicket. But it proved a case of so near yet so far as he fell as the last wicket trying to finish the chase off with a six. All in all, WI would do well to remember this game as a collection of lost opportunities - similar in a lot of ways to their World Cup 2019 campaign till now.

Earlier, captain Kane Williamson’s second straight World Cup century helped New Zealand set West Indies a target of 292 to win. West Indies made an impressive start after captain Jason Holder put the Black Caps in to bat with left-armer Sheldon Cottrell removed both openers in his first over - trapping Martin Guptill lbw after review with the first ball of the day and clean bowling Colin Munro.

But the classy Williamson set about constructing a patient 160-run partnership with Ross Taylor (69) with the New Zealand skipper bringing up his second successive World Cup ton, in 124 balls, with a well-placed four of a long hop from Kemar Roach.

Williamson’s 148, his highest one-day international score, ended in the 47th over when he skied the ball to wicketkeeper Shai Hope off Cottrell. Cottrell, who took three catches and delivered a run-out, ended with figures of 4-56.

Scorecard

NEW ZEALAND:

M Guptill lbw b Cottrell 0

C Munro b Cottrell 0

KS Williamson c Hope b Cottrell 148

R Taylor c Holder b Gayle 69

T Latham c & b Cottrell 12

J Neesham c Cottrell b Brathwaite 28

C de Grandhomme run out 16

M Santner c Cottrell b Brathwaite 10

M Henry not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb4, nb1, w3) 8

TOTAL: (8 wkts; 50 overs) 291

FOW: 1-0, 2-7, 3-167, 4-210, 5-251, 6-270, 7-291, 8-291

BOWLING: S Cottrell 10-1-56-4, K Roach 10-2-38-0, J Holder 7-0-42-0, O Thomas 6-0-30-0, C Brathwaite 6-0-58-2, A Nurse 9-0-55-0, C Gayle 2-0-8-1

WEST INDIES:

C Gayle c Boult b deGrandhomme 87

S Hope b Boult 1

N Pooran c Latham b Boult 1

S Hetmyer b Ferguson 54

J Holder c Latham b Ferguson 0

C Brathwaite c Boult b Neesham 101

A Nurse c Latham b Boult 1

E Lewis c Neesham b Boult 0

K Roach c Latham b Henry 14

S Cottrell b Ferguson 15

O Thomas not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb3, w9) 12

TOTAL: (all out; 49overs) 286

FOW:1-3, 2-20, 3-142, 4-142, 5-152, 6-163, 7-164, 8-211, 9-245,1 0-286

BOWLING:T Boult 10-1-30-4; M Henry 9-0-76-1; L Ferguson1 0-0-59-3; J Neesham 6-0-35-1; M Santner 10-1-61-0; C deGrandhomme 4-0-22-1

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: Ian Gould, R Palliyaguruge

TV UMPIRE: Nigel Llong

MATCH REFEREE: David Boon