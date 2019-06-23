Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Zulfi Bukhari has said that the business community is the backbone of the economy and the government is aware of their problems which would be addressed on a priority basis. He said this while talking to veteran business leader and activist Jahangir Akhtar who was observing hunger strike unto death at F-6 Markaz, Super Market, Islamabad to press for his demands.

Akhtar demanded to give the right to all the taxpaying businessmen to become members of chambers of commerce so that the business community can be represented by their genuine leaders. He also demanded a grant of two percent funds collected from any district as income tax to the respective chambers.

Zulfi Bukhari assured Akhtar of solution to all the problems and get him connected with Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment via telephone and informed him about his concerns.

Dawood patiently heard all his concerns and summoned him to his office after four days for personal hearing while assuring that all of his demands which are in the interest of the business community and national interests.

On the assurance of top government functionaries Jahangir Akhtar called off the hunger strike and he will meet Dawood shortly to seek resolution of the issues confronting the business community.