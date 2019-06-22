Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - The Municipal Committee (MC) has turned Upper Chenab Canal into a waste dump.

A survey conducted by The Nation reveals that both sides of the canal are filled with garbage. The MC workers dump all the wastes, collected from different parts of the tehsil, to this point; making it into a filth depot. A signboard is fixed there with a precaution: “Don’t burn the garbage; put it into garbage box.” But no garbage box is found at the place. It has been learnt that every night, the MC workers burn the garbage which causes immense air pollution in the area. Moreover, THQ Hospital Sharaqpur is not very far from the point where the garbage is set on fire by the MC workers. The practice of dumping garbage into the canal and setting it ablaze is causing several diseases among locals. Too slothful are the authorities as they are doing nothing to prevent this practice. Locals demand that the government took into the matter.

MISSING BOY FOUND DEAD

A five years old boy was found dead near Upper Chenab Canal here the other day. According to police, five-year-old Azam, son of Khadim Hussain, a resident of Mahtam village, had gone missing five days ago. His dead body was found near Kukri Pur on the bank of Upper Chenab Canal. The police shifted the body to THQ Hospital Sharaqpur for post-mortem. Azam had gone outside his house the other night but did not come back.