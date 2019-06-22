Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority has issued notices to real estate marketing firms and web portals including Graana.com and Zameen.com to restrain them from promoting unapproved housing ventures and warned of penal action against them as well.

The show cause notices were issued to CEO of Zameen.com Zeeshan Ali Khan, CEO Agency 21 Saad, CEO Star Marketing Wasiq Naeem, CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar and the CEO of Sky Marketing Usman Alam.

The notices alleged that the abovementioned entities were violating laws by advertising, marketing and selling unauthorised projects in Islamabad without the prior approval of civic body, which is a punishable offence under Section 46 of the CDA Ordinance 1960.

The said section reads as: “Whoever contravenes any provision of this ordinance or of any rules or regulations made or scheme sanctioned there under shall, if no other penalty is provided for such contravention, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to six months or fine or with both.”

Though, the capital city is claimed to be a planned city governed under a master plan but it is a fact that dozens of illegal housing societies and high rise buildings emerged in last two decades in Islamabad with the growing housing needs.

The federal capital has around 105 illegal housing schemes including 16 illegal housing societies in Zone II, III and Sector E-11, 60 in Zone IV, 29 in Zone V.

On the pressure of federal government and various courts, CDA had gone a step ahead of just declaring such projects illegal and former Member Planning CDA Asad Mehboob Kiani wrote letters to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Islamabad Electric Supply Company and asked them to not provide utility connections to such illegal ventures without a prior approval from the civic body.

In addition to that the city managers had also put a ban on the outdoor advertisements of illegal real-estate projects within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to protect the citizens from their fraudulent campaigns and restricted its sub-ordinate directorates to not issue NOCs for such advertisement campaign.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration was directed to stop ongoing advertisement campaigns of illegal housing societies, residential and commercial projects displayed within the limits of the federal capital on prompt basis adding that such campaigns would not be allowed in the future as well without checking the status of real estate projects.

However, the web portals ‘Ghraana.com’ and ‘Zameen.com’ are being restrained first time from doing fraudulent campaigns to protect the hard earned money of common citizen. The decision to stop outdoor and web campaigns for promotional and marketing purposes of illegal real estate projects is to stop the citizens from making any booking/purchase of plots in un-authorised and illegal real estate projects.

A senior officer of the authority has explained that the civic body is doing what it can but it is the responsibility of general public as well to at least contact CDA before making any investment in any of the project.