LAHORE - A man allegedly tortured a 10-year-old housemaid in Satu Katla police precincts on Saturday.

Police said that they had registered a criminal case on the complaint of father of the girl. However, no arrest was made till late Saturday.

The victim was identified by police as Rukhsana, a resident Toba Tek Singh. Police said the girl was working as housemaid at the residence (191/J-3, Wapda Town) of Aneeta Bibi for Rs3,000 per month.

Mujahid Ali told the police that he had dropped his daughter at the house of Aneeta in Wapda Town for work on May 20. According to the complainant, the house owner shifted the girl to another house in Iqbal Town. The parents searched the girl in the entire locality for a couple of days but to no avail. On June 19, the girl was found outside a showroom in Karim Market.

A police official said there were severe torture marks of the body parts of the victim.

The girl also told the police that the house owner used to torture her on petty issues.

The Satu Katla police registered the case and launched the investigation.

The girl was later handed over to her family.

Human rights activists have been making a litany of complaints about the incidents of torturing child maid but the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye.

Current official figures detailing the precise scale of child labour in Pakistan are not available. According to Human Rights Watch, about 13 percent of children aged 10 to 14 in Pakistan are working.