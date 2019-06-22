Share:

HAFIZABAD - Local citizens have criticised the administration for evincing little interest in providing basic amenities to the population.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent in different areas of the city, they regretted that most of the water filtration plants which had been installed in city at a cost of millions of rupees are not functioning properly, adding that not a single streetlight has been arranged in most of the roads except Gujranwala and Jalalpur roads.

Most of the CCTV cameras which were installed in the city to monitor activities of criminals have been out of order due to one reason or the other,” they pointed out, adding that the water reservoir in old Committee Bagh could never be cleaned or chloronised and the water supplied from it to the citizens has been caused various water-borne diseases. The citizens decried the sanitary conditions in the city, saying that most of the street corners are littered with filth and garbage due to negligence of the civic staff.

They have called upon the local MNA, MPA, DC, Commissioner and the Punjab chief minister to ensure proper functioning of filtration plants, CCTV cameras, streetlights and better sanitary conditions in the city.