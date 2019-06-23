Share:

Lahore - The Rwadari Tehreek Saturday took to the street against the government for, what they called, its failure to curb rape, assault on children and forced conversions.

Flanked by Awami Workers Party leaders Shazia Khan and Abida Chaudhary, Rwadari Tehreek Chairman Samson Salamat led the protesters to the Punjab University to raise their voice for human rights. Activists from Balochistan, KP and AJK also joined the protest.

Speakers including Samson Salamat raised their concerns at the surge in crimes of forced conversions, child and women rape. They called for stepping up efforts to protect the rights of women, children and minorities.

Samson said the Tehreek initiated a countrywide campaign to give a wake-up call. The demonstrated also raised demands for making laws to curb forced conversions, training police to deal with the cases of child abuse and rape and setting up rehab for victims of rape and child abuse