Share:

LAHORE - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq in Islamabad on Saturday and discussed with him the political situation in the country. It may be recalled that the JUI-F chief is going to host an all-party conference on June 26. He wants all parties to attend the moot.