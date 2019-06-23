Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor says few irrelevant elements are trying hard to seek attention by directly targeting or spreading mala fide agenda using social media accounts and platforms of their masters.
In a tweet, he said Pakistanis especially the social media warriors are very well aware and determined to continue defeating them all.
