SHIKARPUR - Four people were allegedly kidnapped in separate incidents in the district here on Saturday.

According to reports, few unknown armed assailants allegedly kidnapped three villagers from a fish farm situated near Shujrah Laro last night. The incident took place in the limits of Napar-Kot Police Station, some 80 kilometers off from here.

The heirs of kidnapped villagers told the media that Imran Ali, Iqbal Ahmed, Sanaullah and Rabnawaz from Mirani tribe, the residents of village Khamiso Mirani, were sleeping at fish farm when armed assailants kidnapped and took them on their motorcycles. They released Rabnawaz Mirani to inform the incident of kidnapping and ran away towards Katcha area of Garhi Tegho, a riverine area of Khanpur.

The area police with heavy contingent followed the footprints of kidnappers and lost footprints at Katcha area of Garhi Tegho, the heirs claimed.

Farooque Amjad, the Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that he would take part in an operation to get the villagers released from kidnappers. Soon he led an operation and laid siege to the area but could not be recover the villagers yet.

In another incident, Rafique Ahmed Chachar informed the Lakhi Ghulam Shah police that his brother Nadeem Ahmed Chachar, a milk seller, had gone to Sukkur to sell Milk but did not return after passage of one night.

On apprehensions of kidnapping, the police started searching his brother and found his motorcycle in an abandoned condition near village Samano. Police followed the footprints of Nadeem but unfortunately lost his footprints near Katcha area of Chak.

The notables, representative of city organizations, political and religious parties expressed great concerns and demanded the police authorities to take serious notice of increasing incidents if kidnapping and curb such crimes to make the people secure.

