LAHORE - Leading businessmen and legal experts have lauded the federal government’s decision of not to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous regime with independent power producers (IPPs). They said that it was the right option as the state had given sovereign guarantees to the investors on the issue. In a recent meeting with business community, Prime Minister Imran Khan had shown inability to review the PPAs earlier done with IPPs saying the government had extended the sovereign guarantees against the said agreements.

Business tycoon Aqeel Dhedhi had floated the idea of reviewing PPAs, saying circular debt had reached Rs1.4 trillion. He said there was need of negotiating with IPPs for decreasing tariff.

“If the government starts reviewing PPAs, IPPs can go to arbitration court. We can’t review PPAs due to sovereign guarantees and possible legal repercussions,” PM told the business community.

“The state is the guarantor in the PPAs signed between the government and the IPPs. In case of violation of PPAs, aggrieved party can use the option of arbitration. Due to the legal repercussions, not reviewing PPAs is the best and only viable option. For avoiding unnecessary payments, the government should fully utilize the installed capacity of IPPs,” said prominent lawyer Saeed Anjum Khokhar. He added that reviewing PPAs would have been a bad option. He said that the government had really bad experience of reviewing PPA with HUBCO in the past.

“Benazir Bhutto-led government had signed PPA with HUBCO. The next regime reviewed the PPA that caused the HUBCO to approach the arbitration court in the UK. Pakistan was on the losing side,” Saeed said.

Leading businessmen also termed the decision a good one, saying revising agreements after extending sovereign guarantee would definitely had been a bad option.

“Not reviewing PPAs is the right decision as the state has given sovereign guarantees. There are legal repercussions as the IPPs can move for arbitration. Usually the violators of agreements are on the losing side. Reviewing agreements decrease the value of sovereign guarantees. In such scenario, no investor can trust the government,” said Almas Hyder, the president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“It is the right decision. There is no logic in reviewing agreements after giving sovereign guarantees. It was up to the government to evaluate all details of PPAs before signing the documents and extending sovereign guarantees. At that time, the government could have constituted committees for thorough thrashing of all details of PPAs. Once you have signed the agreements and given sovereign guarantees, there is no room for thinking about such reviews”, said Abdul Basit, former President of LCCI.