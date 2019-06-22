Share:

HAFIZABAD - Experts at a seminar advised the paddy growers to use balanced fertilisers for getting highest yield.

The seminar was organised the Fauji Fertilisers Company here to provide guidelines to the paddy growers to maximise production in the district. FCC agriculture expert Muhammad Abbas Zia called upon the growers that DAP and urea along with potassium and zinc would further increase the rice production.

The seminar was held in Thatha Sikandar (Jalalpur Bhattian) which was attended by large number of rice growers. The FCC expert said that they should sow different varieties of basmati including Kisan Basmati, Basmati 515 and Non-Basmati PS 2 and PA 388. He also stressed the need for spray of pesticides on the paddy nurseries for getting better yield.