Islamabad - A high-level meeting on city development was held at CDA Headquarters, which reviewed the projects being carried out for the uplift of the city and projects of public utility and welfare.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, MNAs Asad Umer and Raja Khurram Nawaz, Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed, Member Engineering, Director General Works, Director General Services and heads of other concerned formations of CDA.

The meeting was briefed about the progress of work on Signal Free Islamabad Expressway Corridor. It was informed that the project was of immense importance because commuters using Islamabad Expressway are facing difficulties particularly from Koral Chowk to PWD as traffic congestion in the vicinity is a regular feature. Therefore, completion of the project at the earliest is dire need. The meeting was apprised that the design of the project from Koral to Rawat has been prepared and PC-I in this context was approved by the CDWP and has recommended for approval from ECNIC. The meeting agreed to take up the matter with Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms for early approval from ECNIC. The meeting was informed that the PSDP grant 500 million has been allocated for the project for this year. Keeping in consideration the current allocation of the project, the meeting discussed different viable solutions for development of Signal Free Islamabad Expressway Corridor. It was decided that in the first instance Bridge at Korang River would be constructed. It was discussed if a self financing model can also be developed should be explored. The meeting discussed that Islamabad is expanding day by day, therefore, facility of graveyard also need to be expanded. In this context meeting directed the Planning Wing of the Authority to indicate and allocate 100 kanal land in the western part of the city.

During the meeting concerned formation of the Authority presented a detailed plan regarding carpeting of roads in urban and rural areas of the Islamabad. In this connection, it was decided that after thorough review of the plan members will inform CDA for their input in this context.

It was discussed that there is need to improve water availability in the city as well as restore parks as well as road furniture. The DFA appraised that necessary budget was allocated last year to MCI which is now with them. However, the elected representatives expressed the need that the matter will be taken up at the competent forum that CDA may be permitted to spend some additional resources on these matters with a view to improve the current situation of the city.

The meeting discussed expansion of Fateh Jang Road. It was informed that expansion of the said road is domain of National Highway Authority.