SIALKOT - A woman was allegedly tortured to death by in-laws for not giving birth to a child in Baaoun Kalan village, Shakargarh tehsil, here on Saturday. According to local police, daughter of Tariq Mehmood, Neelam, was married to Nauman about eight years ago. The couple, however, had not child from the wedlock. Tariq Mehmood told the police that she often complained about her in-laws’ violent behaviour towards her for not having children. He added: “Her in-laws informed me that she had committed suicide.” He, however, asserted that they had tortured her to death. He claimed that there were marks of torture on her body. Police handed over the dead body to the grieving family for burial after autopsy. She was laid to rest in her native graveyard in Shakargarh.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against the accused including Nauman on the report of Tariq Mehmood.

Firing in jubilation claims life

A guest in a Mehndi ceremony was killed in jubilant firing by the groom and his friends in village Jharaanwala-Satrah, Daska tehsil, here on Saturday. According to police, groom Asad Ali and his six friends including Zafar Iqbal and Nasrullah started firing in jubilation. A stray bullet hit a guest named Sabir Hussain in head, killing him on the spot. The accused fled from the scene. Satrah police shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy and registered a murder case with no arrest so far.