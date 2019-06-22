Share:

Rawalpindi-An inquiry has been launched against two police officers by the deputy superintendent of police for disobeying court orders and providing shelter to notorious land grabbers in precinct of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, sources said on Saturday.

DSP Saddar Farhan Aslam held inquiry against Sub-Inspector Arshad Kalim, Chokwy In-charge Ranyal, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashraf, on complaint of a landlord Mansabdar, they said.

According to sources, Mansabdar appeared before the DSP and lodged a complaint stating that he along with his 3 brothers and a nephew owned a total of 2,017 kanals of land at Kohlian Par. He said that a gang of land grabbers forcefully occupied his land and started construction work there. He said that he along with shareholders approached a court of law and obtained stay order against the land grabbers. “The court ordered SHO Police Station Saddar Bairooni to personally visit the site and to stop any kind of construction work,” the applicant told the DSP.

He alleged that SI Arshad Kalim and ASI Ashraf, who is investigating the case as investigation officer, had made alleged nexus with the land grabbers and prepared a bogus report mentioning that there was no construction work underway on site by the accused. He said that the police officers had also submitted the fake report with the court while dodging the judge. Mansabdar requested the DSP to hold inquiry against the two corrupt police officers and to initiate departmental action against them.

DSP Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam, while taking action, summoned the accused officers and snubbed them. He also recorded the statements of the accused police officer and the complainant.

Talking to The Nation, DSP Farhan Aslam said that the matter was being probed by him. It was suggested during preliminary investigation that both police officers had prepared a phony and erroneous report to misguide the court as well as the senior officers, he said.

“The report was submitted in the court by the police officers with approval from SHO and other senior police officers which is a crime,” he said. He said that he would himself dig out the truth and would prepare a fresh report to produce it before the judge. He said that strict action would be taken against SI Arshad Kalim and ASI Ashraf once the inquiry is completed.