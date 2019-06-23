Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi chapter of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has announced it will launch “Karachi Ko Izzat Do” campaign since all major political parties having stakes in federal, provincial and district governments have failed to resolve people’s issues.

The campaign is meant to highlight the issues faced by Karachiites. The announcement was made by JI’s Karachi chapter chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman during a presser on Friday. He was accompanied by provincial lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed and other office bearers of the party.

Naeem ur Rehman announced his party would also hold a Karachi Awami March in the city. The march from Sohrab Goth to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be led by JI chief Siraj ul Haq. He said the party would set up camps in the city for the 30 June gathering.

The JI Karachi chief said that three political parties -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) -- were part of the federal, provincial and district governments, but they failed to deliver to the masses.

“The federal and provincial budgets had badly neglected the city but we will not sit quiet over injustice to the city that contributes huge chunk to the federal and provincial exchequer,” he said. He said that despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise of Rs162 package for uplift projects in the city, the PTI-led federal government earmarked only Rs45.5 billion for ongoing schemes in the city. “It is unfortunate that both federal and provincial governments had not earmarked enough funds to complete key water projects –K-IV Bulk water supply project, sewerage project and SIII sewerage project-projects in the city.”

He also lashed out at the city mayor for raising hue and cry over funds and said that billions of rupees were earmarked under the district ADP for completion of projects. “DMCs approved Rs26 billion uplift project budget for the past years,” he said and asked as to where the amount was being spent.

He also criticised the transport condition in the city and said that it was even worse than any African country. “The mass transit programme launched by JI Mayor Naimat Ullah Khan is nowhere and the provincial government, despite promises of bringing 10,000 buses on Karachi roads, was only able to bring 10 buses to the city during its 11-year tenure,” he said.

The bus projects are delayed, roads are in dilapidated conditions and KCR project has yet to begin, he said, adding that this has created a traffic mess in the city. He said that rulers were bent upon looting the citizens either in the name of water shortage or misappropriation of funds meant for lifting garbage from the city.

He also blamed K-Electric for miseries of the city and said that even the PTI led federal government was doling out national exchequer funds to the utility despite its miserable performance in the city. “The head of the KE is facing fraud charges in the United States and was under house arrest in the United Kingdom but the utility is enjoying government funds despite miserable performance,” Naeem said.

“The electric utility is bent upon looting Karachiites and is still unable to provide uninterrupted supply in the city,” he said. He said that the current situation presents a worst case scenario for the city in future as no stakeholder is ready to take responsibility of the city. Naeem said that in the current situation of despair, the JI has decided to come out to raise hope among the masses as the JI had successfully served the masses whenever elected to power.