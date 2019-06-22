Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - A 10-member Kashmiri delegation is leaving for Geneva on Sunday (today) to participate in the 41st Session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), it was officially said.

“The 41st Regular Session will commence from June 24 until July 12,” leader of the delegation Altaf Hussain Wani, senior human rights defender and chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) told The Nation here on Saturday.

Led by Altaf Hussain Wani, members of the delegation include Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener APHC AJK and Pakistan chapter, Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, Executive Director Kashmir Institute of International Relations and APHC leaders including Hassan Bana, Advocate Parveez Shag, Shamim Shwall, Dr Saira Shah, Dr Tayaba Bashir and Prof Shagufta Ashraf. Elaborating, Wani said that the delegation would participate in debates in human rights council on thematic issue and issues of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. It would also organise seminars and conferences on the sidelines of the session which would be addressed by representatives of international think tanks, NGOs and parliamentarians.

“The delegation,” Altaf Hussain Wani said, “will hold a peaceful protest demonstration outside United Nations Geneva on 1st of July. This is yet another opportunity for us to expose Indian human rights violations before international community.”

He underlined that members of the delegation were fully prepared to counter Indian propaganda against indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and would expose Indian nefarious designs to change demography of IOK by abrogating article 35/A. “They will also expose Indian forces’ oppression of women and youths in IOK.”

Wani said that he was expecting a report by the OHCHR on human rights situation in IOK as year 2018 was the deadliest year in the decade.

“But the first five months of 2019 have witnessed an increase in the incidents of human rights violations such as innocents’ killings, torture, rape, demolition of property, use of excessive force against peaceful protests, restrictions on freedom of speech,” he concluded.