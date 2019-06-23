Share:

LAHORE - A 35-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured when the string of a stray kite slit his throat on the main Ferozpur Road on early Saturday. The victim was immediately rushed to hospital on an ambulance, rescue workers said.

Resident of Sabzazar, Mohsin riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when the glass-coated twine of stray kite slit his throat near Gajju Matta bust-stop. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and fell on the road. Rescue workers said the injured was shifted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. The police were investigating the incident.

Three injured in cylinder blast at rickshaw market

Three people sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded on Lytton Road Saturday. Rescue workers said all the three victims were rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.

An official said that a shopkeeper was refilling a gas cylinder on the busy road when it exploded, injuring three people.

The explosion triggered panic in the commercial locality during rush hours.

Two of the injured were identified by rescuers as 40-year-old Shahid and 45-year-old Sultan Shah. A passerby, not indentified yet, was injured in the incident. The police also reached the spot soon after the incident. Further investigation was underway.