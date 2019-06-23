Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated 62 billion rupees for development and prosperity of tribal districts.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai while addressing a function in Peshawar on Sunday.

He said the special priority has been given in the budget to the development of backward districts of the province.

Shahram Khan Tarakai said twenty-five thousand teachers will be recruited besides construction of six thousand additional classrooms in government schools.

He said more than eight hundred million rupees have been allocated for provision of free medical treatment to cancer patients in the province.