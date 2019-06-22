Share:

SARGODHA - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that lack of institutional sustainability was the root cause of the problems faced by Pakistan. “If institutions are strong, other countries and investors will develop confidence in Pakistan.” He was addressing a joint meeting of divisional and district administration, parliamentarians and political workers in circuit house during his visit to Sargodha on Saturday. The governor said that the prime preference of the government of Punjab was to provide solid structure to Punjab Water Authority for solving the issue of clean drinking water. He said that a modern system would be installed for the surveillance of water supply system to reduce water theft.

He added that politicians had to serve masses despite public pressure and administrative compulsions.