SARGODHA - A local landlord unleashed his dog on poor worker over denial of doing his work in 124-North village here on Saturday. According to police, accused Hassan Mumtaz asked Aslam to do some work. The latter was too tired, so he refused to perform any job. His denial infuriated Hassan Mumtaz, and he unleashed a dog on him. The dog badly mauled Aslam. Police registered a case against the accused.

The injured was shifted to hospital for treatment.