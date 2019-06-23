Share:

LAHORE : The Lahore Development Authority Saturday started planning on remodelling, expansion and introduction of traffic management system of city’s entrance Thokar Niaz Baig. It has been decided in a meeting held with LDA DG Usman Moazzam in the chair. The LDA DG has directed Wasa, Punjab Safe Cities Authorities, Nespak, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Lesco, Rescue 1122 and city traffic police to prepare the plan for the remodelling of the Thokar Niaz Baig. He directed completion of the patchwork of the roads on which Safe Cities installed the cameras. He directed PSCA to rebuild the roads according to the previous standard of the roads. It has been decided to launch drive against the illegal signboards in the areas and a new model with same sign boards for all the shops would be launched later.