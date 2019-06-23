Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Saturday’s press conference of Maryam Nawaz proved that PML-N has been divided into two factions.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President has rejected the ‘Charter of Economy’ of his uncle Shehbaz Sharif which shows that there are clear rifts within the party. “Today a convicted woman did press conference which gained popularity through Qatari letter,” she added.

She said Maryam Nawaz has termed the ‘charter of the economy’, proposed by PML-N president as a joke which a big shame for the whole PML-N.

She said Maryam Nawaz should have demanded the resignation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. She said PML-N vice president conducted a suicide attack on her party yesterday. She said opposition party had stuck in two types of narratives due to clashes between Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

She realized Maryam Nawaz that she was on bail and her crimes were not ended. She asked her it is a naya Pakistan and the incumbent government believes in merit and supremacy of law. She said Princes (Rajkamari) of PML-N gave lecture to people several hours without any agenda yesterday. Maryam Nawaz is playing politics on her father’s health, she added.

Says rejection of Shehbaz’s proposal shows division in Nawaz League

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted for doing money laundering and for hiding assets. She further said all those who have looted national exchequer will be held accountable as a ‘day of accountability’ finally arrived. She said PM Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a prosperous country, adding that Emir of Qatar will announce investment package for Pakistan.

She said the Emir of Qatar visited Pakistan on the special invitation of PM and both governments are ready to assign historical agreements. She said the previous government utilised the relation with Qatar’s government for personal benefits.