Share:

LONDON -Until recently health authorities thought they had almost eliminated measles from Europe. But now the potentially deadly illness is on the rise because of a dramatic fall in vaccination rates. Worst hit is Ukraine, now suffering the one of the worst measles epidemics in the world, with more than 100,000 cases since 2017.

On an autumn day in 2017, Oksana Butenko waved goodbye to her teenage son Serhiy as he set off for university to study to become a doctor.

Eighteen months later, in February this year, she brought his body back to her small village in western Ukraine in a coffin. The young man who wanted to devote his life to curing people of diseases had himself died at age 18, suddenly, of an illness health authorities say is completely preventable - measles, a disease they thought, a few years ago, they had almost eradicated in Europe. “He was a brilliant boy,” Oksana says, standing outside the little silver-domed village church where her son’s funeral was held. “He was the most precious thing I ever had. It was his dream to become a medic, that’s what he lived for.

“I don’t know why it happened. I remember my childhood, everyone got measles, but they all recovered.”

Measles is a highly contagious disease that most people get over after a couple of weeks of high temperature, and an unpleasant skin rash. But in a few cases - one or two in a thousand - it leads on to fatal complications, most commonly pneumonia.

Serhiy died of pneumonia brought on by measles after several days in intensive care, infection eating away at his lungs, unable to breathe without artificial ventilation.