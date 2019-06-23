Share:

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed Saturday visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after two minors – victims of witchcraft allegedly by their mother. She directed the hospital staff to provide all the facilities to the children.

The incident took place in Qila Gujjar Singh on Thursday where a mother allegedly injured her two children while performing witchcraft on them. Both children sustained burns and are being treated at Mayo Hospital.–

Separately, District admintration on Saturday sealed illegal filling station that had became dangerous for public’ safety.

Assistant Commissioner City Shahid Mehboob sealed Baber Filling Station on Main Boulevard Gulshan Ravi. The petrol pump was sealed because Oil Marketing Company (OMC) had cancelled its dealership and the pump was functioning illegally. Also, the lease period of pump had expired.

Furthermost, the management of petrol pump was also violating the Lahore High Court orders of May 2019. AC City said the pump had no fire safety arrangements as per SOPs. An application for FIR has been submitted in Gulshan Ravi Police Station.

