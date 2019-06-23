Share:

LAHORE - A woman and her three-year-old son died while her husband sustained serious injuries when their car overturned on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road, police sources said on Saturday.

An eyewitness told the police that the car driver tried to save a motorcyclist when the accident took place.

Rescuers said the woman and her son died on the spot. The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Saba and three-year-old Anees. The car driver was identified by police as Hassan, a resident of Valencia Town. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The police were investigating the incident.

CM grieved

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in an accident on Sarwar Shaheed Chowk near Kot Addu, reported APP. The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured. He also sought a report from the administration regarding the accident.

Condolence

Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari visited the residence of late senior journalist Rehmat Ali Razi and offered Fateha on Saturday. He paid tribute to the deceased and minister assured the bereaved family of all-out help by the Punjab government. Director-General Public Relations Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar was also present.