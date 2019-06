Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in alleged money laundering case. Shehbaz has been asked to appear in NAB Lahore office on July 5.

As per details, NAB has summoned Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and alleged money laundering case. PML-N president has been summoned in telegraphic transfer case and assets beyond means case.