Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed matters related to bilateral interest and other regional issues during a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who arrived in Islamabad on Saturday on two-day official visit.

Premier Imran Khan and Emir of Qatari first held one-on-one meeting and deliberated on matters of mutual interest and then delegations level talks were held between the officials of both brotherly countries.

Later on, three MoUs were signed between the two countries for cooperation in different sectors of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi signed the MoU for establishment of Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment. Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza and Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker signed the MoU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events. The third MoU was signed between the two countries on cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and to check terror financing.

Earlier, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad along with a high-level delegation landed at the Noor Khan airbase, where a red carpet was rolled out for him. Prime Minister Imran and senior ministers of his cabinet received the Qatari emir. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and other high officials were also present there to welcome the foreign dignitary.

PM Imran, Emir Sheikh Thani hold one-on-one talks

Emir of the State of Qatar was given a 21-gun salute. Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquet to the visiting dignitary. At the Prime Minister’s House, an official welcome ceremony took place, during which personnel of all three services presented the Qatari ruler a guard of honour.

The Qatari Emir is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had earlier visited Pakistan in March 2015.

The Emir of Qatar will hold talks with the Prime Minister and will have meeting with the President.

The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Earlier, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani reached Islamabad hours before the Qatari emir’s arrival.

In a statement earlier this week, PM Imran stated that the Qatari emir will announce an investment of $22 billion for Pakistan spanning different sectors. “This comes as a second major investment in the country after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in three phases under its investment plan,” the Instagram post read.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted a banquet in honour of the Qatari Emir and his delegation at Prime Minister’s House. The reception was attended by the members of the federal cabinet, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.