LAHORE : A photojournalist, who died in a horrific road accident on Canal Road late Friday, laid to rest on Saturday. Hassan Jaffery was returning home when a speeding car alleged rammed into bike from the rear side. As a result, he fell into the canal after hitting an iron fence. The driver managed escape from the scene. At least three officials of the Rescue-1122 service reached the spot after the incident but they failed to start the search operations because of darkness. Journalists and relatives of the victim also reached the site following the incident. However, rescue workers and locals launched the search operation after a considerable delay and managed to pull out the body. The police later handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident.