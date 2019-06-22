Share:

RAWALPINDI- The police in crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapons holders have arrested 14 lawbreakers and recovered 2,940 grams of chars, 15 litters liquor, five pistols of 30 bore with 20 rounds, one riffle machine gun with 180 rounds, 1 gun of 12 bore and one pistol of 9mm with 2 rounds. According to a police spokesman, New town police rounded up Asharaf with 1,260 grams of chars; Air port police apprehended Abdul Muneeb for having 140 grams of chars; Westridge police arrested Saleem with 280 grams of chars; Civil Line police held Munbashar and seized 5 litters of liquor while Kahuta Police arrested Talat and seized 10 litters of liquor. Meanwhile, Murree police held Liaqat for having 1 pistol of 30 bore with 3 rounds. Ganjmandi police rounded up Rahat and Shahzad with 2 pistols of 30 bore with 7 rounds. Perwadhai Police rounded up Shair Ali for having 1 pistol of 30 bore with 6 rounds. Sadiqabad police held Usama with 1 pistol of 30 bore with 4 rounds. Cantt police apprehended Irfan for having 1 riffle machine gun with 180 rounds and Adbullah with 1 pistol 9mm with 2 rounds while Gujar khan police busted Abdul Jabbar and recovered 1 gun 12 bore.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.