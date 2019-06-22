Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police claimed to have arrested main culprit in the Farishta murder case, said DIG (Operations) Police Waqar-ud-Din Syed here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the police had succeeded in arresting the culprit in what he termed a blind case. He told the media that two police teams worked simultaneously on the case and reached the accused identified as Nisar, 45, a resident of Ali Pur, Islamabad. The DIG said that all DNA tests were negative and there was no help from the CCTV cameras as well. “It was all due to the efforts of more than 100 police officials who worked hard that the culprit could be identified,” the DIG said. He said that the case was a difficult one to resolve as there was no clear evidence in the case.

The police officer said that the accused was also booked twice in the past on the same charges. The DIG said that he had tried to sexually assault two minors in the past as well. He said that the accused would be sent to jail and vowed that police would leave no stone unturned to get the culprit strictly punished.

Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from her house in Chak Shahzad. Later, her body was found in a nearby forest. The murder case of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta Mohmand, had been a test case for the police and other investigative agencies after Prime Minister Imran Khan took immediate notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the suspects. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Major General Asif Ghafoor had also offered Pakistan Army’s assistance in the investigation of the case.

The 10-year-old girl was killed after been allegedly raped in the federal capital. Farishta, who belonged to Mohmand area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, was killed after being allegedly raped and her body was thrown in the forest after the horrific crime. The girl’s family said that they had reported her missing to the police on May 15 after she had left the house.

The family claimed that it took the police till May 19 to register an FIR and even then a proper search was not launched. The body of the minor was found by locals in a forest who then informed the police. To protest against police negligence in the case, the family of the victim and people of the area had protested with her body at Taramari Chowk. According to the post-mortem report, the minor girl was attacked by a knife and severe loss of blood caused her death.