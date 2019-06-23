Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Emir of Qatar Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, members of the federal cabinet, members of the parliament, members of Qatar delegation and civil and military officials.

The highest civil award of Pakistan was conferred upon Emir of Qatar in recognition of his efforts for further fostering fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries of Pakistan and Qatar.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President warmly received the visiting dignitary. Children clad in traditional dresses presented bouquet to the Emir of Qatar. The President also hosted luncheon in the honour of Emir of Qatar and his delegation.