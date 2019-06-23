Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tennis Federation Saturday announced to conduct 3-day trials for the selection of three players for Davis Cup tie against India from July 4th to 9th at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex. The Davis Cup Group-I tie between Pakistan and India would be played in September in Pakistan. Top 8 ranked players have been invited to participate in the trials excluding Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, who have been exempted from trials. Master Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors #1) and Ahmed Chaudhary have been given wild cards for the trials.

Other players include Muhammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq and Abid Ali Akbar. Former Davis Cupper Mushaf Zia has been appointed as captain/coach of the Pakistan team for the tie.