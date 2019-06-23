Share:

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, met with President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr Sunday.

The wide-ranging talks, held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, covered bilateral relations and regional issues.

The President complimented the Amir for his astute leadership, which enabled Qatar to make major strides in energy, tourism, aviation and construction sectors. The President admired Qatar's efforts to promote world sports.

Taking note of 70% increase in Pakistan's exports to Qatar following direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad Ports, the President underlined the importance of increased volume of bilateral trade and enhancing and diversifying Pakistan's exports to Qatar.

He also focused on potential for enhanced Qatari investments in diverse fields and the prospects of further employment of Pakistani workers in Qatar. In the regional context, the President lauded Qatar's role in promoting efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, which was a notable contribution to regional peace.

The Amir, while thanking the Government and leadership of Pakistan for the gracious invitation and hospitality extended to him and his entourage, acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in fight against terrorism.

Expressing his desire to further solidify the economic content of bilateral relations, the Amir evinced keen interest in enhanced bilateral collaboration in the energy sector as well as import of food items from Pakistan. He offered assistance in building Pakistan's tourism potential through more Qatari investments and technical support in the hospitality industry.

Expressing satisfaction at the pace of recruitment of manpower from Pakistan, the Amir underlined Qatar's desire to import additional workers as well as trained security personnel from Pakistan. Taking note of the progress achieved in Afghan peace talks, the two leaders agreed to continue working closely for regional peace and stability.

The ceremony was followed by a banquet lunch hosted by the President of Pakistan in the honour of the visiting dignitary and his entourage.