Railway traffic remained disrupted on Sunday after a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to Railway sources, the Karachi Express will depart from Karachi’s Cantt Station for Lahore at 9;15 pm after a delay of 5 hours.

The Tezgam Express will depart at 7:30 pm from Karachi Cantt Station after a delay of two hours, said sources.

Similarly, Millat Express and Sukkur Express are also facing delays.

At least three people, a train driver and two assistant drivers, were killed and several others injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sources said that Lahore bound Jinnah Express, which had departed from Karachi collided with a stationary freight train in the limits of Maki Shah police station in Hyderabad. The cargo train was carrying coal to Yusufwala.

Three coaches of the freight train derailed due to the impact of the collision while the engine of a passenger train caught fire after the incident, the sources added.

Investigators in their initial probe suspected that it occurred because of negligence on the part of the driver and assistant driver of a passenger train that rammed into a coal-laden goods train near Hyderabad.