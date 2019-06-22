Share:

The number of stray dogs is increasing day by day. And now it is becoming a serious problem for the citizens of Karachi. These dogs wander everywhere around our houses, near our schools, colleges, in public parks and in my university. These stray dogs make it difficult for us to move around. These stray dogs are dangerous since their bite can cause rabies.

The authorities concerned should catch these dogs, get them vaccinated, and send them to an animal shelter. Across the globe, stray dogs are vaccinated instead of being poisoned. It is our duty to treat animals with love and kindness.

FATIMA AKBER KHAN,

Karachi.