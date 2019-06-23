Share:

United States (US) President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he would delay nationwide raids aiming to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them, saying that he would give Congress two weeks to sort out a deal on immigration.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border With Mexico),” he wrote on Twitter.

“If not, deportations start!”, Trump warned.

The raids were reported to begin in 10 major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to multiple news outlets, including the Washington Post and the New York Times.

House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump on Friday evening and asked him personally to call off the raids during a 12-minute phone call, USA TODAY reported, citing to a source familiar with the call. Pelosi also released a statement Saturday, hours before Trump’s announcement, pressuring him to delay the operation.