KARACHI - Two alleged street criminals were arrested during a robbery in Site-A police precincts on Saturday.

The accused arrested are named as Aqeel Khan, son of Waris Khan, and Sajid Shah, son of Abdul Rasheed Shah, said police sources.

The police has also recovered two pistols along with eight rounds and two mobile phones from the accused.

Separately, New Karachi Industrial area police arrested five suspects and recovered 1.8 grams of Charas from them near Rehmania Mour during the routine patrolling here.

The suspects are identified as Kamran, Badshah Zaman, Zakir Ali, Wajid Ali and Muhammad Ahmed, said a spokes person of district Central police on Saturday.

The police have registered case and investigation is underway.