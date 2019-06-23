Share:

CHAKWAL - Two labourers were killed and three others were injured due to gas suffocation in a coal mine in Matan Kalan town of Winhar area here Saturday. Those who were killed in the incident also included the owner of the mine. The tragic incident took place when gas was filled due to constant use of power generator in the mine. The bodies were recovered and the injured were evacuated after hectic efforts for hours. The incident was occurred due to absence of safety devices in the mine.

Raja Mubashir who belonged to Kallar Kahar was among the dead while Munsif Khan was among the injured persons.