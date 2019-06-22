Share:

KHANEWAL - Two women were murdered for ‘honour’ in two different incidents here on Saturday.

According to police, a man tortured his wife to death in 59-15/ L near Chab Kalan. The accused was identified as Habib Qamar. He murdered his wife Khursheed Bano and buried her in the courtyard of house. Police exhumed the body and shifted it to hospital. The accused had fled from the scene after leaving his one-year-old boy near the tomb of Haider Shah. The police took the boy into care.

In another incident, a man axed his sister-in-law to death in 8/9-R village. Accused Shahid murdered Shazia Bibi, sister of his wife, for marrying without consent of her family. Police arrested the accused and started investigation.