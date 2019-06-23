Share:

LAHORE : Bargad completed two five-day workshops for students from different institutions on management and leadership skills and enhancing their thematic understanding about social cohesion and youth development. More than 60 office bearers of 42 student societies from 12 different universities across Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa attended these workshops in Lahore. The trained student leaders would carry out 60 social action projects at respective campuses to replicate the learning of workshops and transfer skills to their peers and fellow students. This will create a network of potential youth leaders across Pakistan. The first part of the workshops imparted management skills, including social media campaigning, effective documentation, proposal writing and fund raising, effective communications skills and action planning. The other workshop part consisted of thematic understanding of students about youth leadership, women leadership, social cohesion and networking and mobilization of student societies.