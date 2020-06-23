Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 1,464 cases of the coronavirus have been reported from across the province during the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 71,092 while 14 more patients died, lifting the death toll to 1,103.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Monday, he said that 9,841 tests were conducted which led to the detection of 1,464 fresh cases that constituted 15 percent result. “So far 388690 samples have been tested which have helped detect 71,092 cases that show 18.3 percent result,” the chief minister added.

According to the CM, 14 more patients died overnight, lifting the death toll to 1,103 which constituted 1.5 percent death rate. “At present, of 617 patients who are in a critical condition, 111 have been put on ventilators,” he disclosed.

Murad further said that 32,945 patients were under treatment presently. “Of them 31,390 are quarantined at their homes, 47 are at isolation centers while 1,508 are at different hospitals of the province,” he said, and added, “As many as 766 patients have recovered and the number of patients recovering so far has reached 37044.

Murad Shah said that out of 1,464 new cases, 976 had been reported in Karachi alone. “There are 297 cases in East, 282 in South, 153 in Central, 116 in Korangi, 96 in West and 32 in Malir,” he elaborated.

Giving more details, the chief minister said Ghotki had 48 cases, Hyderabad 40, Sukkur 39, Larkana 37, Sanghar 29, Khairpur 25, Mirpurkhas 15, Dadu 13, Shaheed Benazirabad eight, Thatta seven, Shikarpur and Naushehroferoze six cases each, Umerkot five, Kambar three and Jamshoro, Badin and Matiari had two cases each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to behave responsibly, and follow the SOPs.