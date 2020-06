Share:

LAHORE - As many as 1,204 new cases of novel coronavirus were also re­ported from across the province, raising the number of COVID-19 patients to 66,943.

So far 556 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 271 Rawalpindi, 138 Faisalabad, 108 Multan, 58 Gujranwala, 52 Sialkot, 37 Rahim Yar Khan, 31 each Gu­jrat and Bahawalpur, 22 Sargodha, 16 Sheikhupura, 14 each Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan and Sheikhu­pura, 10 each Sahiwal and Kasur, nine Muzafargarh, eight Nankana Sahib, six Toba Tek Singh, five each Attock, Okara and Hafizabad, four each Lodhran and Chiniot, three each Jhang, Bhakkar and Jhelum, two each Rajanpur, Narowal, Ba­hawalnagar, Khushab and Vehari, one each from Khanewal and Pa­kpattan and none from Chakwal, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin.

Out of 1,204 new cases, 471 have been reported from Lahore, 290 Multan, 73 Rawalpindi, 50 Baha­walpur, 45 Faisalabad, 35 Gujrat, 33 Sialkot, 26 Sheikhupura, 25 Gu­jranwala, 21 Rajanpur, 18 Toba Tek Singh, 14 each Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali, 11 Okara, eight each Jhang and Sahiwal, seven Vehari, six Mandi Bahauddin, five each Khushab and Khanewal, four each Nankana Sahib, Muzafargarh, Ba­hawalnagar, Layyah and Pakpatan, three Chiniot, two Bhakkar and one each from Kasur and Attock.

So far 34,282 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,485 Rawalpindi, 4,669 Multan, 4,530 Faisalabad, 2,498 Gujran­wala, 1,821 Sialkot, 1,649 Gujrat, 1,158 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,118 Ba­hawalpur, 870 Rahim Yar Khan, 865 Sheikhupura, 817 Sargodha, 760 Muzaffargarh, 507 Hafizabad, 496 Kasur, 475 Sahiwal, 426 Toba Tek Singh, 369 Vehari, 364 Jhelum, 328 Bahawalnagar, 301 Layyah, 288 Attock, 287 Nankana Sahib, 273 Lodhran, 263 Mianwali, 253 Mandi Bahauddin, 241 Jhang, 220 Okara, 218 Khanewal, 213 Chin­iot,, 189 Narowal, 188 Khushab, 182 Bhakkar, 146 Rajanpur, 128 Pakpattan and 66 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 64,073 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Co­rona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Depart­ment, so far 426,869 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, he said, 66,943 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 20,763 cases have been re­ported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 19,348 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases, 1,156, have been report­ed from above 75 years age group. He said that 19,100 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,435 died, while 46,408 were iso­lated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities