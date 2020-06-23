PESHAWAR - District administration on Monday sealed another five areas in the provincial capital at the pretext of coronavirus cases.
However, several residents of the newly sealed areas criticised the district administration without giving any prior information.
As per a notification from the district administration, they have enforced smart lockdown in five more areas including Phase-VI and VII in Hayatabad, Bashirabad, Palosai village near Agriculture University and Mandi Village in Hassankhel in rural Peshawar. It added that only shops of food items and medicines would remain open in the areas.
A resident of Hayatabad, Phase-VI, Abdul Rehman, said he was not aware of the lockdown in Phase-VII and sealing of Phase-VI. “I went shopping and while returning home, I was not being allowed to enter Phase-VI. At least, there should be some procedure for sealing of an area so that the residents are mentally prepared,” he added.
Meanwhile, the traders also criticized the administration for arrest of 162 persons and sealing of 72 shops by the district administration,