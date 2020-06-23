Share:

LAHORE - As many as 70 paramedics of Rescue-1122 have been deployed at Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) on the recommendation of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department (SH&MED) for dealing with the major burden of COVID-19 patients.

It was announced by Rescue Punjab Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer while addressing the Rescue paramedics at Expo Centre here on Monday. More Rescue paramedics would also be deployed in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) hospital after completion of their corona management training. All these Rescue paramedics would assist the PKLI and the RIU managements in dealing with coronavirus patients, while emergency officers and instructors from Rescue Headquarters, Academy and Rawalpindi would ensure proper deployment, discipline and safety of the Rescue paramedics.

The DG said that rescuers were carrying out the tasks of patient shifting, burials, disinfection awareness and ration distribution. “Now, rescuers being professionally trained are required to provide their services for dealing with coronavirus patients in hospitals,” he added. He asserted that Rescue paramedics have been trained in collaboration with doctors and nurses of Mayo Hospital at Lahore Expo Corona Isolation Centre for management of corona patients. The rescuers were trained on donning, doffing, chest physiotherapy, use of a ventilator, Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation and bed nursing care of serious corona patients at the Expo Corona Isolation Centre.