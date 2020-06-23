Share:

KHANEWAL - Body of an adolescent girl, packed in a sack, was dug out from a field at Chak 99/15-L in precinct of Chab Kalan police. Twelve year old girl, Kashaf, had gone out to buy air time for mobile phone around fourteen days ago but did not return, upon which her father had reported her disappearance to police. On Monday, upon receiving information, a police team reached the site and recovered the body from an agriculture field. The SHO of the police station concerned said, the body of the girl was cut into pieces before putting into the sack and buried, adding further investigation was in progress.